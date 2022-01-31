Lady Trojans fall to Lady Hornets in District 2-2A showdown

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Lady Trojans were ready for what the Rayville High School Lady Hornets were going to throw at them with up-tempo offense and full-court defense last Friday night

What Ferriday was not expected to see was Rayville’s ability to shoot from long distance. The Lady Hornets ended up making 15 3-pointers in a stunning 96=53 win over the Lady Trojans in a battle of two of the top teams in LHSAA District 2-2A

“It was a very high-scoring game. Rayville came out shooting 3-pointers all night and they made most of them,” Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron said. “They like to run and they like to run their full-court press. We were prepared for that. We weren’t prepared for the 3-point shooting. They were definitely on with their 3-point shot.”

What also hurt Ferriday was a rough first quarter on both ends of the court. Rayville scored 19 points while the Lady Trojans were held to just eight points. The second quarter wasn’t much better as the Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Trojans 26-15 for a 45-23 halftime lead.

“They never let up. They continued (their torrid shooting) the entire game,” Abron said. “They’re very well-coached. They look like a contender in (Class) 2A.”

Amari West led Rayville with a game-high 31 points while Lalaina Wood scored 23 points and Nakaii Webb added 18 points.

The Lady Trojans continued to play hard in the second half, but the Lady Hornets had too much firepower to keep up with. The third quarter was the closest one the entire game as Rayville put up 18 points and Ferriday almost matched the visitors with 17 points. That gave the Lady Hornets a 63-40 advantage.

The fourth quarter was one that the Lady Trojans would rather forget. They were outscored by the Lady Hornets 33-13. Abron said she doesn’t remember the last time one of her teams gave up that many points in any quarter.

Aaliyah Gray led Ferriday with 21 points and Shekayla Miller poured in 17 points.

Even though the game turned out to be a blowout loss for Ferriday, Abron said she was pleased at how hard the Lady Trojans played.

“I was very proud of my girls. I was very proud of our competitiveness,” Abron said. “Even when the game got out of reach, we continued to compete and play at a high level. I was very proud of that. A game like that gets us ready for what’s ahead of us. If we make the playoffs, we know what to expect.”

The Lady Trojans (11-5, 3-1) traveled to Mangham, La. to take on Mangham High School Tuesday at 6 p.m.