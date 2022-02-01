3 arrested on drug conspiracy charges after sting operation

Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY, La.— The Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office arrested three people for conspiracy to introduce narcotics into a correctional facility after a sting operation on Sunday.

A news release from the department says CPSO Narcotics Detectives receiving information that an inmate housed at the parish prison had conspired to have a female deliver narcotics to a separate location. The sheriff’s office began investigating the situation Friday and organized a sting operation the following Sunday.

During this time, a “female conspirator” identified as Alexis Domingue, 25, from Olla, Louisiana, delivered a package to an undercover informant, the release states.  After the transaction, she left in her vehicle and was detained a short distance away.

The package included eight pieces of paper soaked in suspected synthetic cannabinoid liquid and a bag containing a green leafy substance, also suspected to be synthetic cannabinoid.  Further search of the vehicle revealed seven additional sheets of the same paper, a jar containing suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and numerous letters to inmates across the state.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Domingue on charges of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of manufacturing and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Ryan Tennessee, 19, and Jermaine Washington, 31, who are both from Ferriday.

Tennessee has been charged with manufacturing and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance and conspiracy to introduce contraband into penal facility. Washington has been charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell and conspiracy to introduce contraband into penal facility.

