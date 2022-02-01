UPDATE: Alcorn cleared of bomb threat; dozen others schools received threats nationally

NATCHEZ — Alcorn State University was among more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities that received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, the first day of Black History Month.

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly investigating threats made at Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Alcorn’s Natchez and Lorman campuses in Mississippi as well as at Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Fort Valley State University in Georgia, Philander Smith College in Little Rock among others that were threatened on Monday and Tuesday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his department had been called to assist with doing a sweep of Alcorn’s Natchez campus and found nothing to raise alarm. The agency issued an “all clear” by 10 a.m. Tuesday, however all Alcorn campuses remained closed to students and staff other than emergency personnel, according to a social media post the university made.

“Due to today’s anonymous bomb threat, all campuses will operate virtually,” the post states. “There will be no in-person student activities and all classes will continue by virtual instruction on Canvas. The dining hall will serve brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. No retail locations will be open.

“All employees, except for emergency personnel (police, fire, EMS, and dining), will work remotely today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Alcorn State University takes all threats seriously and remains vigilant in our efforts to maintain the safety of our campus community. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates.”

Alcorn initially issued an alert for all students and staff to remain at home and shelter in place early Tuesday morning.

“Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates,” the post states.

The source of these threats is unclear at this time.