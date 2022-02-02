Adams County Christian School celebrates five Rebels signing to play college football, baseball

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School celebrated the signing of Jamar Kaho, DeKaron McGruder, Micheal Anderson Jr, Kamron and Kyron Barnes Wednesday morning. The Barnes twins signed with the University of Southern Mississippi in the early signing period.

McGruder, who transferred from Natchez High School to Adams County Christian School, will join former teammate Joshua Thomas at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He will play baseball and football for the Bulldogs.

“I felt like it was the best college for me. The coach already has D1 schools looking at me,” McGruder said. “It is very emotional. I had waterworks. I never thought I would be signing with one of the best JUCOs in Mississippi.”

At MGCCC, McGruder will study sports medicine.

His teammate Jamar Kaho signed to play football at Jones College. Kaho will study engineering at the school with plans to study aerospace engineering when he moves to a senior college.

“It felt like it was my best choice. It felt the most comfortable and like home to me,” Kaho said. “I was well respected by the coaches. They showed me much love. It means a lot to sign with Jones. I came a long way as a player, and I put in a lot of work to get this far. It is not easy to make it this far.”

After everyone finished signing, Kaho pointed to the two championship rings on Anderson Jr.’s right hand. “Look at what Deon (Sanders) got him,” Kaho said. Anderson, who transferred from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, to ACCS his senior year, is a Fayette native.

He signed with Belhaven University to play football with his family by his side. He plans to study biblical studies and psychology.

“It’s a very prestigious school. It could help me do whatever I want to do,” Anderson said. “I want to become a counselor and open my firm to reach thousands of people across the globe. It means a lot. I worked all four years for this. It is an indescribable feeling.”