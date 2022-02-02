FROGMORE – Funeral services for Anthony Ray Jefferson, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Eddie Schiele will officiate.

Mr. Jefferson, son of Alice Jefferson, was born in Frogmore and died at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA.

He is survived by his siblings, Milton Jefferson, Donald Jefferson, Ronald Jefferson and Alice Jefferson all of Ferriday; Willie Jefferson and his wife, Lucille of New Orleans, LA; Issiah Jefferson of Houston, TX; Janice Strickland of Ridgecrest, LA; ten nephews and five nieces; special nephews, Jeremy Jefferson and DeEdmond Neal. Also, special cousins, Gloria Jefferson and Diane Vaughn.

He is preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Johnny Jefferson, Sr.

Covid-19 Guidelines will be strictly enforced.

