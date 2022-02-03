Sept. 5, 1939 – Jan. 31, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mr. Billy C. Wood, 82, of Purvis, MS, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Natchez, MS, with Rev. Steven Wildes officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd., Monroe, LA.

Mr. Wood was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Roseboro, NC, and passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. Mr. Wood was a Navy Veteran and worked as an industrial electrician at International Paper Company.

Mr. Wood is preceded in death by his parents, David Jule and Ruth Maggie Wood.

Survivors include his wife, Georgie Ann Wood; children, Billy C. Woods, Jr. (Debbie), Donna Ann Carpenter, and Ashley Lee (Jeremy); grandchildren, Remi Lee, Vada Lee, Donnie Carpenter, Ray Carpenter, Kyle Wallace, Brandi Lawson, and Terran Havard; great grandchildren, Gray Havard and Hayden Havard; brother, David Wood; sisters, Francis Davis and Myrtle Goff (Joe); stepson, Terry Bradshaw (Michelle); sisters-in-law, Peggy Halford, Pat Tullos, Nelda Smith (Billy), and Ruby Manchester (Von); and brother-in-law, Freddie Ray (Darlene).

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA