Collins happy with Bears’ 2022 National Signing Day Class

After making a big impact during his first season with the Bears last year, head football coach Cliff Collins is already laying the groundwork for the encore this season. The latest step is bringing 24 new student athletes who signed their letters of intent Wednesday during National Signing Day.

“We signed two quarterbacks, one tight end, one receiver, three (offensive) linemen, we added a kicker to the roster, signed five D-Linemen, six linebackers and we signed five DB’s, so we are halfway where we need to be to complete this class and complete this team. That’s 24 total signees,” he said.

In addition, Coach Collins is also bringing in a handful of kids as preferred walk ons, who will have the opportunity to earn scholarships.

And considering the fact that last year’s team was freshmen-heavy, Coach Collins said he is comfortable with the current layout but knows that there is still work to do.

“This is exactly where I wanted it to be, half and half,” he said. “The first class had (only) nine sophomores so now we are not upside down. This group of guys is going to be a tremendous help for this football team moving forward in 2022.”

Jarius Anders LB Tylertown

JJ Andrews TE Amite School Center

Jace Brown P/K North Pike

Jaydon Clements DB Tylertown

Durell Daigre, Jr. DL East St. John (LA)

Cameron Davis QB Stratford (TN)

Tyler Ellzey LB Tylertown

Ladarrion Felder DL North Pike

Dakaevion Harris OL Clarksdale

Wil’Tayvious Herbert LB McComb

Kendall Isaac LB McComb

James Kate III DL North Pike

Kendrick Lampton DB Tylertown

Jameer Lewis DL McComb

Cortney Lyles OL Provine

Trelin Miles OL Wilkinson County

Jordan Mills QB Lakeside (AR)

Eric Powell, Jr. DB McComb

Jeremiah Ratliff WR McComb

Dredarious Robinson LB North Pike

Javier Simmons DB Gulfport

Eric Wesley DB Vicksburg

Ethan Williams LB Jackson Prep

Jaylan Young DL North Pike