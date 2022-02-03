Collins happy with Bears’ 2022 National Signing Day Class
Published 12:16 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022
After making a big impact during his first season with the Bears last year, head football coach Cliff Collins is already laying the groundwork for the encore this season. The latest step is bringing 24 new student athletes who signed their letters of intent Wednesday during National Signing Day.
“We signed two quarterbacks, one tight end, one receiver, three (offensive) linemen, we added a kicker to the roster, signed five D-Linemen, six linebackers and we signed five DB’s, so we are halfway where we need to be to complete this class and complete this team. That’s 24 total signees,” he said.
In addition, Coach Collins is also bringing in a handful of kids as preferred walk ons, who will have the opportunity to earn scholarships.
And considering the fact that last year’s team was freshmen-heavy, Coach Collins said he is comfortable with the current layout but knows that there is still work to do.
“This is exactly where I wanted it to be, half and half,” he said. “The first class had (only) nine sophomores so now we are not upside down. This group of guys is going to be a tremendous help for this football team moving forward in 2022.”
Jarius Anders LB Tylertown
JJ Andrews TE Amite School Center
Jace Brown P/K North Pike
Jaydon Clements DB Tylertown
Durell Daigre, Jr. DL East St. John (LA)
Cameron Davis QB Stratford (TN)
Tyler Ellzey LB Tylertown
Ladarrion Felder DL North Pike
Dakaevion Harris OL Clarksdale
Wil’Tayvious Herbert LB McComb
Kendall Isaac LB McComb
James Kate III DL North Pike
Kendrick Lampton DB Tylertown
Jameer Lewis DL McComb
Cortney Lyles OL Provine
Trelin Miles OL Wilkinson County
Jordan Mills QB Lakeside (AR)
Eric Powell, Jr. DB McComb
Jeremiah Ratliff WR McComb
Dredarious Robinson LB North Pike
Javier Simmons DB Gulfport
Eric Wesley DB Vicksburg
Ethan Williams LB Jackson Prep
Jaylan Young DL North Pike