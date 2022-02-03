Crime reports: February 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Natasha Robinson, 31, 1528 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile or profane language in public. No bond set.

Jermonique Quinta Stampley, 34, 19 South Sunflower Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Pearl Street.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Camellia Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Open door on High Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

Theft on Elm Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on Cottage Farm Road.

Theft on Holly Drive.

Burglary on Auburn Avenue.

Dog problem on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Weir Court.

Road hazard on Saint Mary Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, 376 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

George Thompson, 56, 9 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $100.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Fredrick Hunt III, 22, 14723 TC Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX, on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a stolen firearm, reckless driving, failure to yield to right-of-way, and felony possession of marijuana. Held on $2,000 bond.

Johnathan Ivory, 27, 116 Shadyside Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Steven Dale Vanwinkle, 41, 28 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charge of felony malicious mischief. Held on $20,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

911 Hangup on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Hammer Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Unauthorized use on Edgewood Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Old Metal Road.

Domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Civil matter on Tasha Drive.

Loud noise/music at Riverbreeze Apartments.

Traffic stop at Flyover.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Joshua Nathaniel Green, 38, 208 Magoon Road, Monterey, on charges of 2nd degree domestic abuse battery.

Charles Meche, 41, 145 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to a fine of $360 for disturbing the peace.

Miya Linetie Biggins, 25, 422 Edgedale Road, Dallas, court sentenced to a $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

Rayshon Hawkins, 34, 165 Harbor Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 6 months suspension, credit for eight days time served, 15 days default, $360 court cost and fine for misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Charles E. Dye II, 39, 1738 Haphazard Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served of three days for disturbing the peace.

Kenneth Woods, 47, 905 Foster Street, Jonesville, court sentenced to 10 days default and a $245 fine for no driver’s license on person.

Bryan N. Washington, 21, 607 3rd Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, $1,000 fine and $452 court cost for illegal use of a weapon.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kerstin Williams, 43, 6 Doton Road, Vidalia, on changes of aggravated assault.

Ingram Poole, 44, 157 Ron Road, Ferriday, charges of entry and remaining after being forbidden.

Marissa C. Jackson, 19, 201 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of accessory to 2nd degree murder.

Arrests — Monday

Adam Thompson, 36, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Tennessee, 19, 302 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute on two counts, distribution of schedule I on two counts.

Marcus Davis, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Jermaine Washington, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.

Jonothan Rollins, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.

Theotis Cummings, 36, 585 Black Bayou Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Thursday, January 27,

Andrew K. Bawls, 23, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charge of simple battery.

Damion N. White, 45, 332 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, on charge of simple battery.

David Humphrey, 24, 106 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charge of simple battery.

Reports — Wednesday

Loose horses on Poole Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on US84

Medical call on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Georgia Avenue

Unwanted person on US84

Unwanted person on John R Junkin Drive

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Miscellaneous call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Watson Alley

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Gore Road

Welfare check on Woodland Avenue

Disturbance on 5th Street

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive

Fire on Levens Addition Road

Fire on Georgia Avenue

Reports — Tuesday

Fire on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on 5th Street

Fire on Virginia Avenue

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Peach Street

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Airport Road

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on Carter Street

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Fire on Poole Road

Cruelty to animals on Tin Can Alley

Attempted break in on Margaret Circle

Fire on Concordia Park Drive

Auto accident on Kyle Road

Disturbance at Chevron Store

Suspicious person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Welfare check on Willie Luss Road

Disturbance on Black Bayou Road

Fire on Morris Lee Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Louisiana 15