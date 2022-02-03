Legislators make Secretary of State’s campaign finance late-filer list

NATCHEZ—A notice from the Secretary of State Michael Watson issued Wednesday showed local legislators failed to file their campaign finance disclosure report on time, or at all.

District 85 House Rep. Jeffery Harness, from Fayette, has yet to file his report as of Thursday when the deadline to file was Monday, Jan. 31.

District 94 House Rep. Robert Johnson III, from Natchez, was also on the list of candidates who did not file a report. However, records show that Johnson did file his campaign finance report on Thursday, one day after the list was published.

Johnson’s report shows a beginning cash on hand balance of $77,882.92 on Jan. 1, 2021, an ending cash on hand balance of $92,179.04 as of Dec. 31, with contributions of $17,000 and disbursements of $2,703.88.

The list shows District 37 State Sen. Melanie Sojourner, from Natchez, also filed her campaign finance report after the Jan. 31 deadline.

Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 23-15-817, the Secretary of State’s Office is required to publish a list of all candidates for Statewide or Legislative Office who failed to file a campaign disclosure report by the Jan. 31 deadline.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, failure to do so will result in reports being marked as late and “the filer may be subject to the imposition of civil penalties.”

The annual report shows the campaign contributions and disbursements between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Others who failed to timely file their campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, and have not filed their report as of Wednesday include:

Rickey L. Cole, Roy May, Sam Britton, Shabaka Keshun Harrison, Chris Massey, Solomon Curtis Osborne, Deborah Jeanne Dawkins, Sonya Williams Barnes, Dixie Newman, Stephanie Skipper, Doug Adams, Tammy Cotton, Jeffrey Mitchell, Tasha Dillon, John Horhn, Tavarris K. Cross Sr., Mark Hancock Trey Harvison, Marvin Hightower, Troy D. Brown Sr., Sampson Jackson II, Vance Cox, Steve Eaton, Vicki Slater, Tammy Witherspoon, Zakiya Summers, Terrence Edison, Benjamin Blake Johnson, Tim Tucker, Bradley Sudduth, Alyce Griffin Clarke, Bricklee Belle Miller, Charlie Roberts, Credell Calhoun, Dana Underwood McLean, Gary Brumfield, Deborah Butler Dixon, James Creer, Felicia Tripp, Joseph Phillip Tubb, Felix O. Gines, Justin Creer, Fred D. Shanks, Kathryn Rehner, Gregory T. Riley, Keith Jackson, Jeffery Harness, Kimberly Houston, Jimmy Wayne Russell, Matthew Reese Conoly, John Glen Corley, Minh Duong, Kathy Syke, Robin Robinson, Kevin Ford, Sara Richardson Thomas, Matt Williams, Stacey E. Pickering, Stanley Copeland, Roun S. McNeal and Willie Jr. Coleman.

Those who failed to timely file their campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, but have since filed with the Secretary of State’s Office include:

Angel Myers McIlrath, Otis L. Anthony, Tracey T. Rosebud, Sally Doty, Willie L. Bailey, Brady Williamson, Cedric (Bam Bam) Burnett, Cheikh Taylor, Trey Lamar and Mark K. Tullos.