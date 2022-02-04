Jan. 21, 1953 – Jan. 30, 2022

FAYETTE — Graveside Services for Alphonse Jackson of Vicksburg, MS, 69, who passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS at 1 p.m. with Rev. Elebert Eakins officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery.

Alphonse was born on Jan. 21,1953, in Fayette, MS, to Louis Charles “L.C.” Jackson and Mildred Gaines Jackson. Alphonse enjoyed fishing and working on automobiles.

Alphonse is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vergie J. Edwards and one brother, Burnell Jackson

Alphonse leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Nikkialieia Jackson, Marian Jackson and companion, Jamar and Sherita Jackson and companion, James; one son, Alphonse Jackson; his companion, Lilly Moore; three stepsons, Edward Moore, Anthony Moore and Paul Moore; eight grandchildren, Charnaryia Anderson, Renikki Jackson, Jamar Kaho, Jr., Jayla Jackson, MaKyia Jackson, James Fountain, III, Javen Fountain and Kemmoris Kaho; one sister, Mary Jackson; three brothers, Louis Jackson and wife, Shirley, Jerome Jackson and Marquissa Jackson; one niece, Rosaline Jackson and husband, Clevonne; three nephews, Michael Jackson, Anthony Jackson and John Edwards, Jr.; one special friend, Doris Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.

