Carolyn Sue Bradley

Dec. 25, 1939 – Jan. 30, 2022

Carolyn Sue Adams Bradley, 82, passed away at her home in Jefferson County, MS on Jan. 30, 2022.

She was a former resident of Natchez, MS for many years. At her request she will be cremated and no service will be held. A private memorial for her children and grandchildren will be held at a later date. They respectfully ask that you set aside a time to remember the life she shared with all of us.

Carolyn Sue was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Natchez, MS to Michael Anthony Adams and Edna Gates Adams. She was one of four children: Peggy Ann Necaise, Alyce Cunningham and Michael Adams, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband, Jimmy Ray Bradley and grandsons, Charles Jeremy Bradley and Bradley Eugene Tanner.

Carolyn Sue attended Cathedral School in Natchez where she was a varsity cheerleader. She was married to the love of her life, Jimmy Ray Bradley, for 62 years. From that marriage came what she cherished the most – her family. She raised four children while working (MS Tax Office, McIntosh Brothers, Bobby’s Service Center and MS Forestry Commission) and due to her strong work ethic, she never missed one pickup line, game or event.

Survivors include children, Charlie Bradley (Lisa), William Bradley, Susan Bradley Tanner Pharr (Bobby) and Lisa Bradley Haydel (Cliff); grandchildren, Kyle Bradley (Juli), Craig Bradley, Jessica Bradley, Marcy Tanner Jones (David), Matthew Tanner, Leah Pharr Van Norman; Adam Haydel (Kim) , Michael Haydel (Angela), and Amanda Graves Burleigh; and great-grandchildren, Gracie Bradley, Maddie, Emeri Kate; Tanner, Isabella and Annabelle Jones, Charli and Avery Van Norman; Logan, Hutch and John Bradley Haydel.

Memorial donations may be made to Cathedral School or any charity of your choice.

