Feb. 22, 1960 – Jan. 28, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral Services for Ethel Shorter Jackson, 61, of Hermanvile, MS, who died Jan.28, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Greenleaf Baptist Church with Pastor Antoine Eakins, officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Holmes Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Greenleaf Baptist Church.

