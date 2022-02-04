Plans announced for public baseball field, park upgrades

NATCHEZ — Duncan Park’s three baseball fields could be receiving upgrades according to Natchez Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole. The fields are in rough shape and in need of repairs, she said.

The city’s first phase for fixing the ballfields would be installing turf in the infield to lessen the risk for injuries and to minimize maintenance. There is also a possibility of converting the entire baseball field into a turf surface.

“Turf doesn’t require as much maintenance as a dirt infield,” Cole said. “We want our renovations up to par with anybody’s in the surrounding areas. We want to make sure we do it right. We want them to be the best baseball fields in Natchez. It is a good experience for the kids to play on turf and it is better for drainage.”

Right now, the city is in the planning phase of the project. They would like to renovate the fencing at these fields, improve the dugouts by adding nets to protect kids from foul balls and repairs to the bleachers at the park. She said they would like to add some shading for parents and spectators to enjoy the game.

These upgrades would come following updates to the baseball fields.

Additional park upgrades

Natchez’s Concord, Jack Waithe, Oscella, North Natchez, Duncan and Children’s Playground Park on Madison Street could be receiving upgrades to restroom facilities, she said. The city is working on creating inclusive programming and hosting community events.

Alderwoman Valencia Hall said parks and recreation would host a fathers-daughters dance on February 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Natchez Community Center at 215 South Franklin Street. Tickets to the dance are $15 for dad and daughter pair and $5 for each additional daughter. Girls can be escorted by their dad, uncle, grandpa, step dad or any other adult. Pre-registration is required for the event and those wishing to go should call 601-446-2580.

Natchez will host a Shamrock Shuffle on March 18th for students with disabilities or have cognitive delays. On April 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. the city will host an easter egg hunt on the northern end of the Natchez bluff and a second egg hunt will be at Osceola Park.

“When hosting community events you want to bring something to the kids that is enjoyable,” Cole said. “It is an event to unify the city. I think what Natchez is missing is an element where an event is for everyone. We want to make sure all of our citizens feel welcomed. We want our event to be geared towards everyone.”