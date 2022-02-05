‘Golden Memories,’ Krewe of Janus announces 2022 royalty

The Krewe of Janus is delighted to announce its 2022 theme, officers, and royalty for their 20th Annual Mardi Gras festivities. The grand ball will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, at the Natchez Convention Center.

The theme for the 2022 Mardi Gras season is “Golden Memories.”

The Krewe of Janus 2021-2022 officers consist of the following: LaRoy Merrick, President; Gloria Dangerfield, Vice-President; Yolanda Campbell, Recording Secretary; LaWanda Baskin, Assistant Recording Secretary; Wynetta Dangerfield, Financial Secretary; Contina Minor, Treasurer; Yolanda Cooley, Sergeant-at-Arms; Fannie Campbell and Willie White, Members-at-Large; Emily Minor, Chaplin; and Connie Merrick, Captain.

The Krewe of Janus 2022 Royalty is as follows:

King Janus XX, JaDarrius Johnson, Sr.

King JaDarrius Johnson, Sr. is the first son of Sherry Martin and Antoine Johnson, and the son in love of the late Queen Janus IV, Kimberly Allen. He is married to Queen Janus XX, Kiara Johnson, and together they have four children, JaDarrius Jr., Kimbrea, A’Miracle, and JaLee. King Johnson is a 2008 graduate of Natchez High School, where he was a member of the Bulldog Basketball team. He went on to further his education at the great Alcorn State University, receiving a bachelor’s of arts degree in criminal justice. He also received two master degrees from Purdue University Global in homeland security and emergency management and cybersecurity. King Johnson currently resides in Flowood, MS and is employed with the Department of Justice. He is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, & Blacks in Governments. He enjoys taking pictures, traveling and watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. King Johnson’s favorite quote is, “don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon.”

Queen Janus XX, Kiara Johnson

Queen Kiara Johnson is the daughter of the late Queen Janus IV Kimberly Allen and the late Christopher Murray. She is the bonus daughter of Michael (Sandra) Green and Lorenza (Henry) Jones and the daughter in love of Sherry Martin and Antoine Johnson. She is married to King Janus XX, JaDarrius Johnson, Sr. and together they have four children, Jadarrius Jr., Kimbrea, A’Miracle and JaLee. Queen Johnson is a 2008 graduate of Natchez High School, after which she went on to the great Alcorn State University and received a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing. She also obtained a master of science degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner and just recently received her Doctorate in Nursing from Purdue University Global. Queen Johnson currently resides in Flowood, MS and is employed with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She attends World of Life Church and is a member Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, Eliza Pillars Professional Nursing Organization, Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioner, and Girl Scouts of America — where she is an assistant troop leader and mentors young girls. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, shopping, attending sports events, relaxing, and traveling. Queen Johnson lives by Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Captain Connie Merrick

Captain Connie Merrick is the daughter of the late Anna and Jessie Miller, the late John and Joyce Brown, and she has six sisters and one brother. Captain Merrick has two sons, King Janus XII, LaRoy Merrick, and King Janus XVI, DaMorris Merrick, one daughter in law Eugenia, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Captain Merrick graduated from Biloxi High School in 1981, after which she went on to attend Alcorn State University. She is currently employed with Merit Health Natchez and Reeves Drug Store as a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Captain Merrick is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoys shopping, reading, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her lunch club friends. She is also a huge supporter of her 2 favorite football teams, Alcorn State University Braves and New Orleans Saints. Captain Merrick lives by the motto, “God blesses me and because of His blessings I am eager to bless others.”

Duchess Emily Campbell

Duchess Emily Campbell is the daughter of Contina Minor and Ernest Chatman, bonus dad, Emmett Minor and she has four sisters and four brothers. She is the proud mother to little Miss Elyse Campbell. Duchess Campbell is a 2013 graduate of Natchez High School and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Thee Jackson State University. She is currently employed with Natchez Adams School District as a teacher’s assistant and she assists her parents with Minor Trucking. Duchess Campbell is a christian who attends Forest Aid Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoys shopping, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. She is also part owner of a non-profit company, Kool Momz Production, where they focus on giving back to the children in the Miss-Lou area. Duchess Campbell lives by the motto, “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated.” ~Maya Angelou

Duchess Nicole Davenport

Duchess Nicole Davenport is the proud wife of Clinton Davenport. She is the mother to four amazing children, Courtney, Calvin Jr., Michael, and August and the proud grandmother to the wonderful Kyren and Kali. Duchess Davenport a graduate of North Natchez High School and later obtained an associate degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College. She is the Postmaster of Centreville, MS and has been employed with the United States Postal Service for 15 years, where their motto is “rain, sleet, or snow the mail must go”. She is a member of the United States Postmaster Association. Duchess Davenport’s hobbies include sewing, shopping, and eating her husband’s cooking. She currently owns and operates a home-based embroidery and screen-printing business where she enjoys doing quality work and creating designs that make customer’s ideas come to life. Duchess Davenport lives her life focusing on being the wife, neighbor, mother, boss and friend that her family and friends are proud of.

Duchess Melissa Jones

Duchess Melissa Jones is the daughter of Lillie Jones Moore and the late Milton Hutchins and she has one brother and two sisters. She has two daughters, Ashleigh and Madison Johnson and is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her baby boy, Brandon Dennis Jr. Duchess Jones is a 1998 graduate of Natchez High School, after which she went on to attend Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA. She later obtained an associate’s degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College in Respiratory Therapy. Duchess Jones is employed with Merit Health Natchez and Claiborne County Medical Center as a Respiratory Therapist. She attends Zion Chapel #2. Duchess Jones enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, shopping, and enjoying life to the fullest. Her favorite quote is from Bob Marley: “Love the life you live, live the life you love.”