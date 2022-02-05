THE DART: Green shares a love for people, city, music

NATCHEZ — Natchez native Judy Green has spent more than 20 years in the hotel, tourism and customer service industry. She was getting ready for training as the manager for a new tour service at the Natchez Visitor Center close to where The Dart landed Friday morning.

Green graduated from North Natchez High School in 1985. After living in Natchez her entire childhood, she wanted to leave and go somewhere new. Her relatives lived in New Orleans, so she enrolled at the University of New Orleans and got a bachelor’s degree in communication.

After university, she worked at Bellsouth, now AT&T, for 10 years; Dunleith for seven years; and Marriott for five years. Her work experiences have given her a wealth of customer service knowledge as she prepares for the opening of Natchez’s City Sightseeing Tours ticket booth at the visitor center.

“I have a natural love for people,” Green said. “I also have a love for my hometown. A lot of people who live here don’t know the history and all it has to offer. Hopefully, we can draw people in and even the locals.”

While Green did leave the area for college and worked for some time in Atlanta, she came back to take care of her mom until she died in 2006. After returning to Atlanta, her father became ill and developed Alzheimer’s. She had a son, so it worked out, she said.

“I needed his help, and he needed mine,” Green said. “Now, my son is a teenager. I don’t want to uproot him. I decided to stay here and cultivate my son. Now I have a chance to revitalize my city. Hopefully, this tour company can help our city. I’m excited. I think people will be excited too.”

When she is not working, she likes to take her 14-year-old son to the movies and likes to travel. Additionally, she has a passion for music.

As a kid, she was in the high school choir. She enjoys singing and going to church too.

“I love music. I love to listen to jazz. I love all types of music but especially jazz,” Green said. “It’s relaxing and calming. Sometimes it is mellow, and sometimes it makes you want to dance. It is relaxing to me.”