Crime Reports: February 6, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday, Jan. 31

Allen Towan Watson, 42, 179 Skipper Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $322.00.

Ricardo Dewon Page, 28, 8 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Ram Circle.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Rembert Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two thefts on Daisy Street.

Theft on Alice Lane.

Intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Grand larceny on Orleans Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Westwood Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lamont Cordell Donald, 49, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held on no bond.

Logan Matthew McCurdy, 36, 1 Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Gabriel Lukas Schofield, 20, 10 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, 376 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released on no bond.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Dewberry Circle.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on South Wall Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 Hilltop.

Juvenile problem on Lotus Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unauthorized use on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Cottage Home Drive.

Burglary on Pine Mount Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Nathan S. Zimmerman, 41, 108 Vine Street, Natchez, on a P&P Violation.

Melinda G. Gauthies, 38, 207 Cross Street, Vidalia, Louisiana, on charges of criminal damage, aggravated assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Wednesday

Joi V. Huebber, 25, 252 Bayou Drive, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace by language, simple theft.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Varner Road

Miscellaneous on Louisiana 909

Auto accident on US84

Extortion on 7th Street

Miscellaneous call at D&D Drilling

Miscellaneous call on Montgomery Street

Extortion on Loomis Lane

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Criminal damage to property on Palm Street

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Cruelty to animals on Ron Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Performance Dodge

Medical call on Carter Street

Extortion on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Plum Street

Medical call on Shady Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Reckless driving on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Virginia Avenue

Medical call on Bailey Circle

Domestic Violence on Stuart Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Wildlife Fisheries Road

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Welfare check on Doty Road

Welfare check on US84

Miscellaneous call on BJ Road

Miscellaneous call on Chandler Road

Extortion on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Nuisance animals on Willow Street

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Deacon Wailes Road

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous US84

Extortion on Orange Street

Simple battery on Bayou Drive

Domestic violence on Stephens Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906

Miscellaneous call on Traxler Road

Domestic violence on Eleanor Street

Disturbance on Palm Street

Medical call on US84