Crime Reports: February 6, 2022
Published 7:11 am Sunday, February 6, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday, Jan. 31
Allen Towan Watson, 42, 179 Skipper Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $322.00.
Ricardo Dewon Page, 28, 8 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Elm Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Watkins Street.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
Reports — Thursday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shoplifting on East Franklin Street.
Theft on Ram Circle.
False alarm on North Union Street.
Disturbance on Franklin Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Rembert Street.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.
Shots fired on Lewis Drive.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Reports — Wednesday
Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two thefts on Daisy Street.
Theft on Alice Lane.
Intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.
Grand larceny on Orleans Street.
Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on East Franklin Street.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Westwood Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Lamont Cordell Donald, 49, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held on no bond.
Logan Matthew McCurdy, 36, 1 Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Gabriel Lukas Schofield, 20, 10 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, 376 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released on no bond.
Reports — Thursday
Theft on Dewberry Circle.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.
Disturbance on South Wall Street.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 Hilltop.
Juvenile problem on Lotus Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unauthorized use on State Street.
Juvenile problem on Cottage Home Drive.
Burglary on Pine Mount Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Nathan S. Zimmerman, 41, 108 Vine Street, Natchez, on a P&P Violation.
Melinda G. Gauthies, 38, 207 Cross Street, Vidalia, Louisiana, on charges of criminal damage, aggravated assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Arrests — Wednesday
Joi V. Huebber, 25, 252 Bayou Drive, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace by language, simple theft.
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Varner Road
Miscellaneous on Louisiana 909
Auto accident on US84
Extortion on 7th Street
Miscellaneous call at D&D Drilling
Miscellaneous call on Montgomery Street
Extortion on Loomis Lane
Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue
Criminal damage to property on Palm Street
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue
Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue
Cruelty to animals on Ron Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Performance Dodge
Medical call on Carter Street
Extortion on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Plum Street
Medical call on Shady Lane
Miscellaneous call on US84
Reckless driving on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Virginia Avenue
Medical call on Bailey Circle
Domestic Violence on Stuart Drive
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on Wildlife Fisheries Road
Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street
Welfare check on Doty Road
Welfare check on US84
Miscellaneous call on BJ Road
Miscellaneous call on Chandler Road
Extortion on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Nuisance animals on Willow Street
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Deacon Wailes Road
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous US84
Extortion on Orange Street
Simple battery on Bayou Drive
Domestic violence on Stephens Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906
Miscellaneous call on Traxler Road
Domestic violence on Eleanor Street
Disturbance on Palm Street
Medical call on US84