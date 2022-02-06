Kirk Morgan

Aug. 3, 1923 – Feb. 3, 2022

FERRIDAY — Kirk “Buck” Morgan of Ferriday passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the age of 98. He was born in Luella, Louisiana on August 3, 1923 to Steve C. and Ada “Dear Jac” Morgan.

As a young boy growing up in Ferriday and Concordia Parish, Buck loved to hunt and fish. He spent many hours with friends swimming and fishing in Concordia Lake. He played tennis in high school and upon graduation from Ferriday High, he attended Louisiana Tech and studied engineering.

On the 20th of April in 1943, Buck answered his country’s call and joined the US Army. Once enlisted he became a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne. He was a hero to this country when he paratrooped into Normandy on June 6, 1944, forever known in American History as D-Day. Later that year in December of 1944, the 101st Airborne was committed by General Eisenhower to the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) in a successful attempt to halt the German advance. For his conduct and bravery in battle, Buck was awarded several medals and among these were the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Distinguished Unit Badge with One Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Bronze Indian Arrowhead. In December of 1945, Buck was given an honorable discharge by the Army of the United States.

He returned to Ferriday and began to work in the burgeoning oil and gas industry, along with his brother, Steve Morgan. Buck became employed with Sohio Petroleum and was soon asked to transfer to the oil fields of South Louisiana to Lake Charles. At that time, Buck asked a young waitress in Ferriday for her hand in marriage and he and Bobbie Calvit eloped to Mississippi and married in 1954. They made their home in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Buck and Bobbie had three children and brought their children to Ferriday from Lake Charles almost every weekend throughout the 1960’s and early 1970’s. Buck was instrumental in teaching his children about wildlife conservation, hunting, fishing, and a general love of animals of all kind. He had inherited a “good eye” for horses and passed that lifelong love of horses on to his daughter.

In 1985, Buck retired from Sohio Petroleum after 37 years of employment. He retired as a Foreman Level IV having worked all the way up from roustabouting in the late 1940’s. He and Bobbie spent their retirement years fishing on Concordia Lake, Old River, Tensas River, Black River and Cocodrie Bayou, until Bobbie passed in 2008.

Buck is survived by his three children: Kirk L Morgan II of Ferriday, Sarah L Ernst of Spruce Pine, NC, and Jules L Morgan of Ferriday. He is also survived by two beloved grandchildren Bobbie Faith Wolff of Wilmington, NC, and Morgan Ernst of Spruce Pine, North Carolina. There are also several dear nieces and nephews who will remember and miss their “Uncle Buck”. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie, sister, Avonea “Sis” Hines, brother Steve Morgan, mother “Dear Jac” Morgan, and father, Steve C. Morgan.

Anyone who knew Buck, soon knew that he was a man of his word and a man who loved his fellow man. He always believed in honesty and fairness.

Visitation and greeting with family will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, at Youngs Funeral Home in Ferriday. A memorial service will begin at 11am with a procession to a graveside service with military honors at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Mississippi.