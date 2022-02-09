ACCS executes gameplan to open South State tournament

GALMAN — Adams County Christian School opened the MAIS 5A south state tournament with a 59-46 win over Columbia Academy Tuesday night. DK McGruder, Jamar Kaho Jr., Tiqi Griffin and E’darius Green scored more than 10 points in the win.

AC’s game plan was to win the jump and run a play to score quickly. Head Coach Matthew Freeman said he knew the Cougars would play stall ball if they got the opening tipoff. He drew up a play to block a Cougar defender from trying to steal the ball and the Rebels scored.

After taking a 6-0 lead, AC let the Cougars hold onto the ball for about five minutes, he said. When AC took a commanding 13-0 lead and started to kill the clock, it forced Columbia Academy to play defense.

“We executed the offensive play and starting the game like that was key. We got the first few points and let them stall. Once I held the ball a little bit to make them guard us, Tiqi got some easy buckets,” Freeman said. “This allowed for other guys to get chances. Our four big guys all had double digit points. When they are scoring it makes us hard to defend.”

Griffin led the team in scoring with 19 points, McGruder scored 13 points, Kaho Jr scored 12 points and Green scored 12 points. Green shot 100 percent from the field and AC shot 60 percent as a team.

AC will play the winner of Cathedral and Oak Forest who play Wednesday night. Freeman was at Copiah Academy to watch the Cathedral and Oak Forest game.