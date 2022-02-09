Court Case Conclusions: February 9, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3:

Matthew Williams charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Williams charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Williams charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Randy McKinley Smith charged with burglary – breaking and entering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Randy McKinley Smith charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Randy McKinley Smith charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Juanita Cardin charged with motor vehicle – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, Jan. 31:

Charles Woods Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with credit for time served. After serving a period of one day, the Defendant must be place on Post-Release Supervision for a period of five years. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Court on or before Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Nicholas McGrew pleaded guilty to second degree murder (Count I) in Judge Sanders’ court. Pursuant to the plea agreement the State of Mississippi remanded Counts II (aggravated assault) and III (firearm enhancement) to the files. Sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Leon Wesley Jr. pleaded guilty to rape in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended and credit for time served. Must pay restitution in the amount of $250.00 and must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Court. Upon release from MDOC, the Defendant must register with the State of Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Georgia Chatman, 34, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Jewell Lee Coach, 31, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Dexter Ulysses Johnson, 54, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Carl Anthony Mitchell, 60, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Carl Anthony Mitchell, 60, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Feb. 1:

Burl Edward Burns, 40, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Karon Nathaniel Cade, 20, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyler Javon Conner, 21, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Justin Winston Gaylor, 30, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cornelius James Haynes, 20, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Joseph Anthony Hunt, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – domestic violence amended to misdemeanor simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days with 42 days suspended. Eighteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, charged with controlled substance violations. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, charged with shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Arthur Moore, 46, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations amended to misdemeanor possession of controlled substances. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit for two days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Desmond Darrell Washington, 35, charged with contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child; Felonious abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Desmond Darrell Washington, 35, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.