Courthouse Records: February 9, 2022

Adams County

Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Civil suits:

Thomas Lewis Jr. v. October Fulton.

Estate of Flora Ann Truitt.

DHS — Cameron Woods.

DHS — Raheem Thomas.

DHS — Anthony Givens.

DHS — JaDarrius Knight.

Divorces:

Lakesha Gooden and Kerrie Gooden. (Joint Complaint for Divorce).

Marriage license applications:

Caleb Duran Walker, 37, Natchez to Lena Mallory Martin, 27, Vidalia, La.

Ty James White, 24, Poplarville to Kaleigh Allison Woods (Stevens), 34, Poplarville.

Elliott Evann Green, 38, Natchez to Rosalind Latrice Hargrave, 42, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Lou Steele to Theresa Graves, Tract A of a Division of Brewer Tract, Portion of lot 1 Oakland Park Subdivision.

William E. Risher Jr. and Teresa Risher Burns to Teresa Risher Burns and Robert Emmett Burns, lot 40 Woodland Park Addition.

Jonathan Weatherspoon to Jonathan Weatherspoon and Casey Weatherspoon, lot 9 being a 0.63 Acre Portion of Mt. Airy Plantation and Highland Plantation.

Cynthia K. Stevens to Patrick R. Biglane and Karen T. Biglane, land bounded by a ling beginning at a point on the north side of Washington Street.

Anthony Parr to JRJ Holdings, LLC, a part of Greenwood Plantation; containing 8.5 acres, more or less, being parts of lots 1 and 2 of the subdivision of said Greenwood Plantation.

Beard Properties, LLC to Walton Real Estate, LLC, lots 22, 23 and 24 Woodland Park Addition.

George J. Guido & Co. to Rogerick Dobbins, lot 42 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Otis L. Lewis to Eyvonne Lewis et al., lot 20 Highland North Subdivision I.

Vision Development, LLP to Eric E. Bates and LaKesha Bates, lot 66 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Cong Nguyen to Sherlandra Bell, lot 27-A of the First Addition to Cottage Home Subdivision.

Robert Connelly Verucchi, Kenneth Gisto Verucchi and Keith Lawrence Verucchi to LaDarrienne Bynum, lot 88 Brookfield Subdivision.

Judith P. Brewer and Jeffrey Charles Brewer to Anjanette Denise Kelly, lot 11 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Jacob Jenkins to Fidelity Bank, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Stephen David Strebeck and Karen Diane Strebeck to Quicken Loans, LLC, a part of Tract B-3 of a division of a part of East Clifford Plantation.

Eric E Bates and LaKesha Bates to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 66 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Robin Patterson Kottow to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 8 LaGrange Heights Subdivision.

Sherlandra Bell to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 27-A of the First Addition to Cottage Home Subdivision.

Clarence Bacon to Regions Bank, lot 27 Country Club Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

LaDarrienne Bynum to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 88 Brookfield Subdivision.

Anjanette Denise Kelly to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 11 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Anthony W. Scheibli to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 89 Montebello Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 3

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Civil suits:

Don M. Moss v. Renee Michelle Smithart.

Succession of John Douglas Ellard Sr.

Succession of Judy Ann Ellard.

Zale Delaware, Inc. v. Dustin J. Newcomb.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sandra Green Washington.

Johnnie R. Woodruff v. Kadena J. Woodruff. (Custody)

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. SF1, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Craig Southern.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Southern Equipment and Environmental, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Craig Southern.

First Heritage Credit of Louisiana, LLC v. Keitherick Johnson.

First Heritage Credit of Louisiana, LLC v. Sharry Johnson.

Eric Johnson v. Access Home Insurance Company.

Deere & Company v. Global Lawn Services, LLC.

Deere & Company v. Michael Stricklin.

Succession of Vera Barnes.

State of Louisiana v. Jerome Jefferson II.

Angelica Washington v. Jerome Jefferson II.

Mickey Richards v. DG Louisiana, LLC.

Divorces:

Amy McCarthy v. Brent McCarthy.

Marriage license applications:

Larry Tyrone Atkins, 39, Vidalia to Natalie Nicole Ramsey, 39, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Mike Warren, Michael Warren and Marsha Warren to Terry Davis, lots 18 and 19 Minorca River Lots.

David Wayne Pennington to Joe Rodgers, lots 8 and 9, Block No. 61 of the Town of Vidalia.

Mortgages:

Mark E. Carter Jr. and Jessica Llewellyn Carter to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 3 and 4, Block No. 41 of the Town of Vidalia.

Geraldine White Brown to Delta Bank, lots 24 and 26 Concordia Park No. 1 Subdivision.

Joe Rodgers to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 8 and 9, Block No. 61 of the Town of Vidalia.

Earl Delane Byrd to Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 10A, Block No. 1 Vail Acres.

Justina Gale Green Cook to Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 4, Block No. 1 Delta Gardens.