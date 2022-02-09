Crime Reports: February 9, 2022
Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Christopher Bradford, 32, 200 Jefferson Street, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Darnell Anthony Houseworth, 32, 23 West Winding Road, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Quinell Davis, 44, 39 Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday, Feb. 4
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – interfering with business customers, invitees, etc. No bond set.
Terri Lyvette Carr, 52, 324 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Bond set at $500.00 on simple assault charge and $10,000 on malicious mischief charge.
Tavachi Marchell Flowers, 47, 217 Lynda Lee Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – refusal to submit to test, motor vehicle: careless driving and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No fine set on any charges.
Joshua Phillip Levy, 33, 7715 NW 10th Avenue, Miami, Fla., on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. No bond set.
Darius D. Whitener, 25, 1044 West Front Street, Plainfield, N.J., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.
Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 3
Georgia Ivrione Chatman, 34, 116 B Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.
Gejuan Cartrell Jackson, 28, 245 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.
Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 2
Richard Donell Smith, 43, 216 Polly Beverly Drive, Fayette, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street/Devereux Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Opal Drive.
Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Accident on Main Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.
Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Burglary on Devereux Drive.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Property damage on Creek Bend Road.
Domestic disturbance on East Franklin Street.
Hit and run on Minor Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Abandoned vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Main Street.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Morgantown Road.
Accident on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.
Loud noise/music on Madison Avenue.
Traffic stop at Budget Barn.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Conrad Michell Johnson, 63, 41 Violet Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Terrence Lakeith Williams, 19, 520 Doty Road, Ferriday, La., on charges of speeding, seatbelt violation, no insurance, and reckless driving. Released on $2,000 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Fire on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Lee Parker Road.
Domestic disturbance on Ingram Circle.
Disturbance on Violet Lane.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Hit and run on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Civil matter on Southmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Unwanted subject on Fredrick Road.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Cardinal Drive.
Hit and run on Morgantown Road.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Suspicious activity on Stinespring Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Quentin Maurice Smith, 44, 22 Pear Street, Fayette, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sonya Irene Robertson, 40, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
John Paul Jones Sr, 39, 235 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on three counts.
Elvis L. Hawkins, 61, 1973 Louisiana 65, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for anglign without a license.
Arrests — Friday
Benjamin Williams, 25, 618 Evangelion Street, Ville Place, Louisiana, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute on two counts, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Concordia Parish Library
Miscellaneous call on US84
Theft on 3rd Street
Medical call on Eleanor Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 65
Auto accident on US84
Medical call on Johndale Drive
Medical call on Denny Street
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Freeman Road
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on McAdam
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Plum Street
Unwanted person on Lynn Haven Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 906
Medical call on Sunflower Lane
Medical call on Patsy Brown Road
Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue
Theft on Airport Road
Auto theft on US84
Disturbance on MLK boulevard
Medical call on Virginia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on US84
Domestic violence on MLK Boulevard
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Walnut Street
Disturbance on Stephens Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Disturbance on US84
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane
Theft on Louisiana 568
Attempted break in on Robert Lewis Drive
Reckless driving on US84
Theft on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Criminal Trespass on Harris Road
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on US84
Welfare check on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Circle K
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Theft on Carter Street