Delta Charter comes out flat against West Feliciana, looks to rebound Thursday

FRANCISVILLE, La. — Delta Charter School’s varsity girls’ basketball team was looking to get over the .500 mark for the season when the LHSAA Class 1A Lady Storm visited Class 3A West Feliciana High School Tuesday night.

However, the Lady Saints had other ideas as they took control of the game in the first quarter and never looked back in a 53-39 win over the Lady Storm in a rare non-district game this late in the season.

“We didn’t come out ready to play. A lot of my main people didn’t come out ready,” Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “Most of the time we have a bad practice, we have a bad game.”

West Feliciana jumped out to an 18-11 lead over Delta Charter at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters were pretty much more of the same as the Lady Saints outscored the Lady Storm 10-7 in the second quarter for a 28-18 halftime lead and then 15-9 in the third quarter for a commanding 43-27 advantage. Delta Charter did manage to outscore West Feliciana 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but it was not nearly enough.

Delta Charter was led by Roniya Ellis with 11 points, Chyann Lee with nine points and Carlee Short with eight points. West Feliciana was led by S. Jarrels with a game-high 21 points while A. Ebbs added 10 points.

The Lady Storm (12-13) played host to Tensas High School at 6 p.m. Thursday in their District 2-1A finale. They went into that game with a 3-4 record in district play, so a win will be pivotal. They are also at No. 15 in the current LHSAA Class 1A power ratings.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good practice (Wednesday). It’s the last district game before the playoffs. So hopefully, we’ll come out on a good note,” Ellis said.