UPDATE: Victim identified in rollover accident Tuesday, two others seriously injured

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have identified the victim who died in Tuesday afternoon’s rollover accident as Lakedra Thomas, age 26.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Charles Mason, 37, was also ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition at Merit Health Natchez.

A 16-year-old passenger was also airlifted in critical condition to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Melrose Montebello Parkway, about 20 yards from the entrance of the United Mississippi Bank facility.

“Witnesses said the car appeared to drift off to the right and may have overcorrected. The car flipped several times and all three subjects were ejected,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

He said passersby, including Natchez Fire Chief Richard Arrington, stopped to assist with medical aid.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been made, he said.

“We’ve contacted highway patrol to do a reconstruction of the accident,” he said.

