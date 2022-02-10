Cathedral thrashes cross town rival, senior kept out of goal by AC defense

Published 10:55 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Cathedral's only senior Joseph Garrity worked hard to score a goal in his final game as a Green Wave. He was kept out of the goal by strong defensive play but netted four assists in Cathedral's 7-0 win over ACCS. From left, Tommy Van Winkle, Garrity and Nick Beach battle for a ball Thursday evening. (Jody Upton | Green Wave Athletics)

NATCHEZ — Cathedral sent off its only senior Joseph Garrity in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Adams County Christian School Thursday night. Garrity was double-teamed much of the game and tried his best to score a goal but could not get a shot past the Rebel’s goalkeeper.

Instead, he finished the night with four assists. Jacob Moore and Grayson Guedon scored a hattrick, and John Carter Austin topped it off with one goal.
Cathedral Head Coach Dennis Hogue was thrilled with his team’s performance. Garrity played a great game to end his career as a Green Wave.

“He fired up everyone before the game and at halftime. He tried so hard to get a goal. They were keying up on him, and double-teamed him,” Hogue said. “He played his heart out tonight and was a good team player. At halftime, we asked him to switch gears. If AC marked him heavy, we needed him to drag them out wide and pass to the middle, and he jumped on board.”

Cathedral scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half. They played one of their best games to beat Adams County Christian School.

Hogue said they played smart. They had more touches, passes, and movement off the ball than they have had all season. Cathedral could have gone toe to toe with anyone if they played the way they did Thursday night every time they stepped on the pitch, he said. It is something to look forward to next season.

“We only lose Joseph next year. He will be hard to replace. The rest of these guys played incredibly,” Hogue said. “This team will only get better. In another year we will be better and stronger. It was a hell of a way to end a season. To go out and make a statement. We will have this memory to look back on and start like we finished next year.”

More Sports

Alcorn State lights up softball field, scoreboard for its first night game

Bayou Bengals will open their softball season with Tiger Classic

Green Wave’s season ends at free-throw line

Saints’ Allen foreshadows continuity, but with his own spin

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you plan to celebrate Mardi Gras in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...