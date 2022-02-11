March 26, 1949 – Feb. 8, 2022

SUMMIT – Barbara Sue Jones Petty, 72, of Natchez, MS, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS. She was a resident of Natchez, MS for over 50 years. She was born in St. Joseph, LA on March 26, 1949. She was the daughter of Connie Leon and Sarah Elizabeth Jones.

She was a loving wife and mother, beautiful friend, and wonderful woman. To know her was to smile! She was a long-time member of Carmel Faithway Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Gary Wayne Petty; one daughter, Amanda Sue Wilson and husband, Bobby.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Petty; one son, John David Petty and one sister, Kimberly Jones.

She is also survived by six siblings, Connie Richardson, Steve Jones, Charles Jones, Cathy Estis, Joyce Jones, and Mike Jones; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved pet, Topaz. She loved life, family and God and will be missed by all.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Wilson, Charles Jones, Brad O’Linde, Chris Leingfelt, Gary Petty, and Timothy Petty.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, MS, with Bro. Terry Robertson officiating. A burial will follow in the Petty Family Cemetery in Summit, MS.

Share condolences at Sharkeyfuneralhome.com