Ella Louise Evans Stevens

Jan. 8, 1925 – Feb. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Louise (Shortye) went to be with the Lord, family and friends on Feb. 8, 2022, at the young age of 97. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Casey Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Louise was born in Aimwell, LA Jan. 08, 1925, to her parents George William and Lilly Ford Evans.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Natchez, MS. She spent most of her working career at Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital, from 1962 until 1988. She started as a ward clerk and retired as a cardiovascular ICU technician. Natchez lost a lot of great knowledge with the passing of Mrs. Louise Stevens.

Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron Stevens; brothers, Jack (Helen), Pete (Enola), Joe (Marion), Vernon (Johnnie Ruth), C.F. (Ruth & Billie), Johnny (Dot); sisters, Georgie Lee (Owen), Doris (J.G. & Buddy), Sue (Gerald & Robert) and her sons, Byron Allison and George Rufus.

Those left to share her memories are daughters, Karen Louise McRevy of Orange Beach, AL; Nancy Marie Loomis of Port Allen, LA; beloved daughter-in-law, Wilma of Winnsboro, LA; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and numerous nephews and nieces.

Serving as pallbearers will be Byron Meng, Jason Meng, Austin Meng, Lee Fulford, Casey Smith and Jody Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are Gary Smith, Johnny Norris, Joe Chandler and Smokey Franks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stewpot, Natchez, MS and Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.