June 23, 1937 – Feb. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jerry Wesley Stallings, 84 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Natchez National Cemetery on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jerry Wesley Stallings was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1937, in Kilgore, TX. and passed away Tuesday, Feb. 08, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. Jerry was Concordia Parish Justice of the Peace for the past 18 years, Secretary of Concordia Parish Airport Authority, an avid Pilot with over 2500 hours, and was a builder of three airplanes. He was a founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter at the Concordia Parish Airport. He loved taking his family on camping trips every summer. He regularly attended and sang at Calvary Baptist Church and said he had found his Church Family. In later years he enjoyed many nights singing karaoke with his large circle of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wesley Stallings; mother, Fannie Jones Stallings; wife of 50 years, Johnnie Bates Stallings and brother, Harold Stallings.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Stallings and his wife, Sue of Natchez, MS; daughter, Shelli Roberts and her husband, Andy of Jacksonville, AR; brother, Don Stallings of Lowell, AR; sister, Mary Stallings White of Marshall, TX; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.