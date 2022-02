LORMAN – Graveside services for Jimmie Harris, 67, of Whitfield, MS, formerly of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Whitefield Hospital in Whitfield, MS will be at the McCaa Cemetery in Lorman, MS on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.