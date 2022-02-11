Southwest Bears takes two from Mississippi Delta

Nine days ago, the Lady Bear Softball Team had their contest against Baton Rouge Community College halted due to weather forcing a makeup on a different day.

However, the beautiful weather in Summit on Thursday allowed Southwest to get a full two-game series in with Mississippi Delta. And even though the Lady Trojans nearly pulled out a win in the first game, the Lady Bears had a walk off securing a 4-3 win in Game 1 and used that momentum in Game 2 picking up a 6-2 win.

“They (Delta) threw the ball (well) and they were very deep in the circle,” SMCC head coach Shea Johnson said. “I thought that we played well and I was glad to get a win in the first game. Anytime you can go in extra innings early in the season and get in that scenario, that is something that you can’t practice. We had a big walk-off hit by Kacey Stampley.”

Stampley’s hit came in the bottom of the ninth inning bringing Bailey Buckley in sealing the Game 1 win for the Lady Bears.

“I just knew that I had to make contact with the ball and get the run in,” Stampley said. “I couldn’t believe it, I hit for my team and I was just happy that we won it.”

The offense for the Lady Bears (2-0) struggled to get things going early on in Game 1, dealing with tough Miss. Delta pitching courtesy of Mia Pumila.

The scoreless drought was broken in the bottom of the third when Kayci Beth Wallace reached base via an error and after stealing second, she scored on a fielder’s choice putting Southwest up 1-0.

That lead didn’t last long as in the following inning, an error from the Lady Bears resulted in a Delta run tying the game at 1.

But Southwest answered right back when Halee Jenkins brought Ashja Walker home on a fielder’s choice making it a 2-1 game in favor of the hosts.

Down to their final out, the Lady Trojans drew even once again on an RBI single to left.

In extra innings, Delta took its first lead of the contest on a single bringing in the runner who began the inning on second base due to the international extra innings rule.

After Southwest got out of the inning, Lilli Robertson hit an RBI triple down the right field line bringing Wallace home once again tying the game.

The following inning Stampley delivered with her big hit securing the win. Both Stampley and Robertson led the Lady Bears with a hit and run scored apiece.

In Game 2, with Southwest trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Sarah Stockstill flew out to center but it allowed Buckley to score from third after tagging up, tying the game at 1.

The Lady Bears took their first lead of the game two innings later when starting pitcher Madi Smith helped her own cause with a single, allowing Buckley to score her second run of the game.

Southwest found more consistency in the bottom half of the fifth. After Walker led off with a single, next up was Robertson who followed suit allowing Walker to make it to third. She scored when ensuing batter Mel Lewis reached on an error.

Freshman Aundria Eirls then stepped in and delivered an RBI double, scoring Robertson before Stampley hit into a fielder’s choice allowing another run to score making it a 5-1 game in favor of Southwest.

During the next at bat, Buckely singled to left bringing Eirls home giving Southwest a five-run advantage.

The Lady Trojans added one more run before Emme Wallace came in, in the seventh to seal the win for the Lady Bears.

Buckley led the charge for Southwest going 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Southwest will be back in action Tuesday hosting Baton Rouge CC.