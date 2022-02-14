Crime reports: February 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Marqueon Yamiere Minor, 24, 26 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Samuel Edward Barlow, 28, 2474 Ratcliff Road, Sicily Island, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

James Cardell Chatman, 39, 704 South Sixth Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Park Place.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Cottage Farm Road.

Abandoned vehicle on South Concord Avenue.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Stolen vehicle on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Fire on Watts Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Road hazard on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Six traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Park Place.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Annette Road.

Hit and run on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Blue Sky Gas Station.

Traffic stop at Zippy’s.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Chad Keith Foster, 35, 137 Herbert Carter Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $5,000 bond.

Travaous Jamal Perry, 30, 11 Rounds Lane No. A, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Parsons Road.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Ouachita Street.

Shots fired on Reba Christian Road.

Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Winola Drive.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Winola Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Dog problem on Duck Pond Road.

Dog problem on Round Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Theft on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Graves Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Laura I Martens, 22, 186 Ogden Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Melissa R. Hebert, 38, 507 Braddock Drive, Hauma, Louisiana, on charges of possession of schedule V drugs with intent to distribute.

Christopher G. McGehee, 39, 186 Ogden Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III and possession of schedule IV.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jacob K. Fitt, 28, 210 Shady Lane, Clayton, on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, attempted escape and failure to comply.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Fire on Mack Moore

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 900

Medical call on Pine Street

Unwanted person on Woodmount Drive

Welfare check on Lynn Haven Drive

Disturbance on US84

Disturbance on Texas Avenue

Welfare check on EE Wallace Bouleavrd

Unwanted person on Gallup road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Welfare check on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Medical call on Daisy Road

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road

Auto Accident on Levens Addition Road

Fire on Eagle Road

Disturbance on Green Acres Road

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralph Road

Welfare check on Mack Moore Road

Theft on Louisiana 129

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Walnut Street

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road

Drug law violation on Ralph Road

Disturbance on N Grove Drive

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Fire on Boggy Bayou Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Willow Street

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Disturbance on 5th Street

Suspicious person on Adams Road

Theft on Adams Road

Auto Accident on Riverside Street

Disturbance on 10th Street

Aggravated assault at Star Fuel

Disturbance on Gillespie Street

Theft on Louisiana 568