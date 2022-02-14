Lady Wolves sweep season opener against Baton Rouge

WESSON – The Co-Lin Softball team played host to Baton Rouge in their season opening doubleheader on Sunday, February 13. The Lady Wolves swept the Lady Bears with a pair of shutout wins taking game one, 8-0, and game two 11-0.

Game One

The game remained scoreless until the bottom half of the second inning as the Lady Wolves plated three runs to take the lead. Cera Blanchard (Metairie, La.) got the offense going with a single while Shelbi Maxwell (Wesson) hit a one out single to advance Blanchard to second base. Bela Dekovic (Belle Chasse, La.) then took one swing of the bat and hit her first home run of the season giving the Lady Wolves a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Wolves then plated four runs in the bottom of the third as Madi Miller (Brookhaven) and Faith Kivett (Tallulah, La.) hit back-to-back singles while Madalyn Wilkinson (Madison) drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Miller and Kivett then scored on a two-RBI double by Maddie Weeks (Clinton) while Wilkinson later scored on an RBI groundout by Mary Ansley Chrestman (Cleveland, Miss.) making the score 6-0. Weeks scored the final run of the inning on an RBI triple by Maxwelll giving the Lady Wolves a 7-0 lead.

The final run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth as Kivett singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, and then scored on a single by Wilkinson making the score 8-0. A scoreless top of the fifth for the Lady Bears sealed the 8-0 win for the Lady Wolves.

Madi Miller and Faith Kivett both went 2-for-3 at the plate while Madalyn Wilkinson, Maddie Weeks, Cera Blancahrd, and Bela Dekovic went 1-for-2. Wilkinson had one RBI with Weeks collecting two RBIs and one double, while Dekovic had three RBIs and one home run. Shelbi Maxwell went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one triple.

Cera Blanchard got the start for the Lady Wolves and picked up the win (1-0) with four innings pitched allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Madalyn Wilkinson pitched one inning of relief with one strikeout.

Game Two

The second game started a little slower for the Lady Wolves as they plated solo runs in the bottom halves of the second and third innings to gain a 2-0 lead. In the second inning, Shelbi Maxwell hit a leadoff single, stole second and third, and then scored on a single by Skyler Speights (Monticello). Madi Miller drew a leadoff walk in the third inning, stole second, and then later scored on a single by Maddie Weeks to give the Lady Wolves the 2-0 lead.

The big inning came in the bottom of the fourth as the Lady Wolves plated nine runs as Speights hit a leadoff single and was replaced by pinch runner Faith Ashley (Brandon). Belle West (Byram) and Josie Meggs (Kosciusko) then hit back-to-back doubles scoring Ashley while Miller drew a walk to load the bases. West then scored as Faith Kivett drew a walk while Meggs scored on a sacrifice fly by Madalyn Wilkinson to make the score 5-0 for the Lady Wolves. Maddie Weeks then took one swing of the bat and deposited a three-run home run to dead center giving the Lady Wolves an 8-0 lead.

Malori Cade (Brookhaven) reached on an error and Lila Blackburn (Red Bay, Ala.) walked in pinch hitting appearances for both players as both then scored on a two-RBI double by Laurel Breland (Lake). Breland advanced to third on a groundout by Bridjette Talbert (McComb) and then scored on a single by Mary Ansley Chrestman giving the Lady Wolves an 11-0 lead. A scoreless top of the fifth by the Lady Bears sealed the win and the sweep for the Lady Wolves.

Maddie Weeks and Skyler Speights both went 2-for-3 at the plate with Weeks collecting four RBIs with one home run while Speights collected one RBI. Shelbi Maxwell, Belle West, and Josie Meggs all went 1-for-2 with Meggs collecting one RBI. Mary Ansley Chrestman and Laurel Breland both went 1-for-1 with Chrestman getting one RBI and Breland getting two RBIs.

Belle West got the start for the Lady Wolves and picked up the win (1-0) pitching four innings allowing two hits with five strikeouts and one walk while Alli Albritton (Summit) pitched one inning of relief allowing one walk.

The Lady Wolves are 2-0 overall on the season and will return to action hosting Crowder College (Mo.) on Wednesday, February 16. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.