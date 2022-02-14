Robert Allen Clark

Oct. 1, 1925 – Feb. 10, 2022

Graveside services for Robert Allen “Bob” Clark, 96, of Charlotte, NC, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in Natchez City Cemetery with his son-in-law, Rev. Bob Deich of Ruston, LA, officiating. He died in his sleep Feb. 10 knowing he was dearly loved by family and friends.

Bob will be buried with military honors as a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. The epitaph he chose for his tombstone sums up his purpose and joy in life as “a family man.” Services are under the direction of Laird’s Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 706 Orleans St. hosted by his nephew Allen Clark Whittington and wife Cindy Kornegay Whittington of Natchez, MS.

He was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Natchez, MS, the son of parents Robert Thompson Clark Jr., a sheriff’s deputy and city tax assessor, and Allena Simmons Clark, a school teacher. After serving his country in the Navy during WWII, Bob earned an engineering degree from Mississippi State University, took his first job at International Paper Company, and spent his career working as a civil engineer in the pulp and paper industry across the Southeast including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Known affectionately as Buddy, he was proud of his hometown and growing up at Stanton Hall. His childhood friends and cousins including Charlie Borum, Marion Stewart, Billy Simmons and Howard Nunez remained close throughout his life. In retirement, he loved home cooking, military history, home improvement projects, old Hollywood movies, and watching sports and game shows.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 49 years, Fritzi Foster Clark of Mobile, AL; his daughter Cynthia Ann (Cindy) Clark Thompson (age 25) of Shreveport, LA; and his sisters Mary Evelyn Clark Whittington Metts (age 100) of Natchez, MS, and Allene Thompson (Baby Sis) Clark (age 10). He is survived by two twin daughters and two sons; one grandson and five granddaughters; four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; plus many generations of cousins.

Those left to share his memories include his daughter Evelyn Marie Clark and Rev. Robert Lee (Bob) Deich of Ruston, LA, and their families Rachel Allena and Rev. Timothy Joseph (Tim) Atkins, great-grandchildren Leah Kate Atkins, Clark Robert Atkins and Landry Joelle Atkins of Chatham, LA; Rebecca Leigh and Major Joseph Allen (Joe) Barlow, greatgrandchildren Logan Lee Barlow and Milleigh Emersyn Barlow of Deville, LA; Ruth Esther and Daniel Mims Wilson, great-granddaughter Monica Grace Wilson of Zachary, LA: his daughter Catherine Leigh (Cathy) Clark of Charlotte, NC: his son Robert Allen Jr. and Ellen Spurgeon Clark of Charlotte, NC, granddaughters Elizabeth Marion Clark and Erin Marie Clark of Orlando, FL: his son William Foster (Bill) and Kimberly Bucey Clark of Charlotte, NC, and grandson Stephen Foster Clark of Portland, ME.

Pallbearers will include Dr. Curtis Whittington, Allen Whittington Jr., Rev. Tim Atkins, Daniel Wilson, Dr. Chuck Borum, and Alan Borum. Hollis McGehee will be an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pleasant Acre Day School, P.O. Box 1362, Natchez, MS, 39121, or the local charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.