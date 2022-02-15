UPDATE: Month-long burn ban issued for Adams County; Violators could be fined $500

NATCHEZ — An official burn ban has been issued in Adams County effective today through March 14.

Under the burn ban, all open outdoor burning is prohibited with few exceptions.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said prohibited burning includes any outside burning of debris, trash, grass, the use of fire pits and “control burning” by uncertified burn managers.

“Anyone caught burning can be fined up to $500,” Bradford said.

Exceptions to the burn ban include the Mississippi Forestry Commission, certified burn managers and commercial contractors with heavy equipment provided the burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation of 1,500 from a residence without forced-air assistance or 500 feet with forced-air assistance.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a “Red Flag Warning,” which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

The weather service states there is a significant threat for wildfires throughout central Mississippi as well as northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas.

“Due to a combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and breezy conditions, any wildfires will spread rapidly Tuesday, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect as a result. Open outdoor burning is discouraged. Please heed local burn bans,” the weather service states.

The warning has been issued for the following areas:

Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties in Mississippi; Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia parishes in Louisiana; and Ashley and Chicot counties in Arkansas.

These areas have been advised that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to strong wind gusts combined with low humidity.

The National Weather Service discourages open outdoor burning and advises that spent matches or cigarettes should be safely and properly discarded, not thrown on the ground. Trailer chains should be secured and not left to drag on roadways to prevent sparks.