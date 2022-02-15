Police investigating Monday afternoon gunshots fired at woman’s house

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating gunshots that were fired towards a woman’s house in the 200 block of Dumas Drive on Monday afternoon.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Tuesday that police are interviewing a potential suspect. However, no charges have yet been made.

Witnesses said they heard three gunshots after 4 p.m. Monday.

After interviewing several witnesses, Daughtry said they believe the shooter was aiming at an individual who was standing in front of the home that was struck.

No one was injured, he said.

The shooter was described as a Black male wearing a dark hoodie and yellow shoes.

Police later stopped a man who was in the area that fits this description, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.