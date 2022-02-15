Put me in coach, registration opens for Concordia Parish Dixie Youth

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Concordia Dixie Youth 12U Ozone all-star Josh Ingram makes contact with a ball but was tagged out at first base Saturday during his team’s state tournament in Vidalia in 2018. (Emmalee Molay |The Natchez Democrat)

Concordia Parish Dixie Youth is accepting registrations beginning February 14th through March 18th at Hometown Sports in Vidalia. You can also register online at CRD3Sportngin.com. The league is open to all kids from 3 to 12 years old. 

Registration is $50 for Wee Ball, three and four years old, and $70 for all other ages. Tryouts and a draft will be held March 18th at the girl fields at the Vidalia Recreation Complex. T-Ball is at 9 a.m., coach pitch is at 10 a.m. Minor, nine to 10-years-old, is at 11:30 a.m. and O-Zone, 11 to 12-years-old, is at 12:30 p.m. 

Please contact Mike Bowlin at 601-431-9783 or Brian Chandler at 318-471-0591 for more information about playing, coaching or sponsoring a team.

