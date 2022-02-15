Two sheriff’s deputies arrested in Concordia Parish

Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA — Two Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies were arrested Monday and each charged with one count of simple battery.

Ryan Coleman, 24, from Jonesville, and David Washington, 45, from Natchez, have both been booked in the Concordia Parish Jail.

“I expect the highest level of professionalism from all my Deputies,” Sheriff David Hedrick said of the arrests in a press statement. “We are here to serve and protect the citizens of Concordia Parish, and I will hold all CPSO employees accountable.”

No other information about the arrests was released.

