Sept. 19, 1950 – Feb. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Chatman, 71, of Vidalia, LA, who died Feb. 13, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday, LA, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Frank Chatman, officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be from 4 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Masks required.

She was born Sept. 19, 1950, the daughter of Samuel White and Emma Lee White.

Ms. Chatman received her education through the Concordia Parish School System and was retired from John Mansville.

She was Baptist and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Ms. Chatman is preceded in death by her parents and Lawrence Lee Chatman Sr.

She is survived by Lawrence Chatman, Jr., Warren Chatman, Christian Bryce Chatman, Shalonda Hudson, Arlene Payne, Patricia Fleming, Glenda White, Carolyn Allen, Samuel White, Jr., Glen White, Carl White and Erwin D. White.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com