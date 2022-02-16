Nov. 24, 1982 – Feb. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Chester Earl Wright of Fayette, MS, 39, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, with Rev. Sabrina Bartley officiating.

Chester Earl Wright was the second of three sons born to Lenoria Jackson Wright and Freddie Wright, II on Nov. 24, 1982, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Chester’s early childhood years began in Fenwick, MS located in rural Adams County with his brothers and parents, enjoying life and all it had to offer a little boy living in the country. They often visited his cousins and maternal grandma Winnie in Jefferson County, MS, who affectionately called him “Chess Cat”.

Visitation services will be held on Feb. 18, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel.

Although Chester had no children of his own, he had many children that he loved unconditionally. He was known to his nieces, nephews, 2nd cousins, and the children of his close friends as Uncle Earl. To his 1st cousins he was affectionately known as the Baller, Looser, or No. 1 Stunna because he loved to shine in his cars, trucks, and rims. Although that was his passion, his greatest love was his family. When Earl’s health failed, his family and friends along with Jefferson County High School Class of 2001 and others prayed for him consistently throughout his journey. Earl was strong-willed and at sometimes not a person of many words, but his actions were always guided by his heart. Chester was showered with the love of his family and friends before departing this world on Feb. 12, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Chester was preceded in death by his father Freddie Lee Wright, II; maternal grandparents, Winnie Elizabeth Jackson and Earnest Bertrand; paternal grandparents Freddie Lee Wright and Walter Mae Watkins-Wright; great grandfather, Alfred McGuire and uncles Leroy Wright and Stonewall Hines, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories; a devoted and loving mother, Lenoria Wright; two brothers, Freddie (Tiffany) Wright, III and Christopher (Jasmine) Wright of Fayette, MS; three nephews, Chauncy Wright, Christopher Wright, Jr. and Christian Wright of Fayette, MS; three nieces, Jazzmine Wright, Christalynn Wright, and Jacqueline Wright of Fayette, MS; three aunts, Betty Stampley of Fayette, MS, Glenda Stampley of Nashville, TN and Nancy Jackson of Lake Wylie, SC and one uncle, Percy Johnson of Fayette, MS; two god sisters, Cashoney Carter of Fayette, MS and Shakeria Littleton of Dallas, TX; one godbrother, Jerion Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS; six close friends, Jennifer Moore, Michael Lee, Roderick Wise, Clayton Banks, and LaFendrick Day of Fayette, MS and Adrian Thomas of Natchez, MS; a host of cousins and friends and a special friend of ten years Evelyn Jones and her son, TayShaun Fells.