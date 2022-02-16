Crime Reports: February 16, 2022

Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 39, 28 Farr Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Logan Fallon Owens, 26, 2276 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Venisha Lashay Noble, 32, 104-A Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jessie Lee Stewart, 55, 8 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al., motor vehicle: careless driving, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on any of the charges.

Jecori Lamont Brown, 30, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

 

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Broadway Street.

Wanted person on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Scam on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

911 Hangup on Watkins Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

911 Hangup on Roselawn Drive.

False alarm on Cherokee Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Simple assault on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Rankin Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Rankin Street.

Prowler on Fatherland Road.

Prowler on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests.

 

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Animal cruelty on Liberty Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Mazique Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Airport Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Lake Montrose Road.

Shots fired on Traceway Drive.

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

 

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, P&P hold violation. 

Arrests — Sunday

Brett B. Gohegan, 34, 2001 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant for failure to appear. 

Brandon L Trahorn, 26, 120 Morris Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency. 

Arrests — Saturday

Daphne R Cooper, 36, Louisiana 565, Jonesville on bench warrant for failure to appear. 

Patrick, R. Coleman, 42, Louisiana 124, Enterprise, Louisiana, on two bench warrants for failure to appear. 

Dallas Hill, 63, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of drug paraphernalia, open container, improper equipment and possession of schedule II. 

Arrests — Friday

Miranda Spurs, 43, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. 

Reports — Sunday

Welfare check on Ralphs Road 

Medical call on Carter Street

Attempted breaks in on Westlake Drive  

Domestic violence on Ralphs Road 

Unwanted person on Traxler Road 

Medical call on Concordia Avenue 

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road 

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle 

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road 

Disturbance on US84 

Fire on Grayson Road 

Medical call on JJ Pruitt Road 

Medical call on 5th Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle 

Medical call on McMillin Road  

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on US84 

Medical call on Vidalia Meadows 

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Death on Doty Road 

Medical call on Oak Harbor Lane 

Fire on Plouden Bayou Road 

Officer needs assistance on Louisiana 425

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle 

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Fire on Louisiana 129

Theft on north grove 

Fire on US84 

Theft on Grape Street

Auto Accident on US84 

Disturbance on Lake Drive 

Miscellaneous call on Cash Bayou Road 

Disturbance on Virginia 

Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive 

Suspicious person on Young Road 

Reckless driving on US84 

Reckless driving on Broadway 

Medical call on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on north commerce 

Arrest on warrant on Morris road 

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle 

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue 

Fire on Burns Alley 

Miscellaneous call on Lynn Street

Reports — Friday

Theft on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Bill Johnson Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Officer needs assistance on Woodland Avenue 

Officer needs assistance on Mack Moore Road 

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Porter Wagner Road 

Fire on Louisiana 425 

Fire on Ron Road 

Unwanted person Moose Lodge Road 

Fire on Rabb Road 

Fire on Smith Lane 

Medical call on Louisiana 15 

Theft on Ralph Trailer Park

Medical call on Mount Lane 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Cemetery Road 

Fire on Bingham Street

Fire on 7th Street

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Unwanted person on Morace Road 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909

Medical call on Audobon Acres Circle 

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road 

Medical call on Vidalia drive 

Suspicious person on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue 

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard 

Disturbance on North Commerce Street

Medical call on Traxler Road 

 

More Records

Court case conclusions: February 16, 2022

Courthouse Records: February 16, 2022

Crime reports: February 13, 2022

Crime Reports: February 11, 2022

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    When do you think the COVID pandemic will end?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...