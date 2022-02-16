Crime Reports: February 16, 2022
Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 39, 28 Farr Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.
Logan Fallon Owens, 26, 2276 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.
Venisha Lashay Noble, 32, 104-A Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Jessie Lee Stewart, 55, 8 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al., motor vehicle: careless driving, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on any of the charges.
Jecori Lamont Brown, 30, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on Broadway Street.
Wanted person on U.S. 61 North.
Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Scam on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Burglary on Devereux Drive.
911 Hangup on Watkins Street.
False alarm on Main Street.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
911 Hangup on Roselawn Drive.
False alarm on Cherokee Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Fight in progress on Southmoor Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on North Union Street.
Simple assault on North Union Street.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Accident on Rankin Street.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on East Rankin Street.
Prowler on Fatherland Road.
Prowler on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
No arrests.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Harassment on West Wilderness Road.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Country Club Drive.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Animal cruelty on Liberty Road.
Threats on State Street.
Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.
Disturbance on Mazique Lane.
Reports — Saturday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.
Malicious mischief on Airport Road.
Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.
Fire on U.S. 61 South.
Shots fired on Lake Montrose Road.
Shots fired on Traceway Drive.
Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, P&P hold violation.
Arrests — Sunday
Brett B. Gohegan, 34, 2001 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Brandon L Trahorn, 26, 120 Morris Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.
Arrests — Saturday
Daphne R Cooper, 36, Louisiana 565, Jonesville on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Patrick, R. Coleman, 42, Louisiana 124, Enterprise, Louisiana, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.
Dallas Hill, 63, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of drug paraphernalia, open container, improper equipment and possession of schedule II.
Arrests — Friday
Miranda Spurs, 43, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Sunday
Welfare check on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Attempted breaks in on Westlake Drive
Domestic violence on Ralphs Road
Unwanted person on Traxler Road
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on US84
Fire on Grayson Road
Medical call on JJ Pruitt Road
Medical call on 5th Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on McMillin Road
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Vidalia Meadows
Medical call on Concordia Drive
Death on Doty Road
Medical call on Oak Harbor Lane
Fire on Plouden Bayou Road
Officer needs assistance on Louisiana 425
Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Fire on Louisiana 129
Theft on north grove
Fire on US84
Theft on Grape Street
Auto Accident on US84
Disturbance on Lake Drive
Miscellaneous call on Cash Bayou Road
Disturbance on Virginia
Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive
Suspicious person on Young Road
Reckless driving on US84
Reckless driving on Broadway
Medical call on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on north commerce
Arrest on warrant on Morris road
Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle
Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue
Fire on Burns Alley
Miscellaneous call on Lynn Street
Reports — Friday
Theft on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Bill Johnson Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Officer needs assistance on Woodland Avenue
Officer needs assistance on Mack Moore Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Nuisance animals on Porter Wagner Road
Fire on Louisiana 425
Fire on Ron Road
Unwanted person Moose Lodge Road
Fire on Rabb Road
Fire on Smith Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Theft on Ralph Trailer Park
Medical call on Mount Lane
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Cemetery Road
Fire on Bingham Street
Fire on 7th Street
Medical call on Magnolia Street
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Unwanted person on Morace Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909
Medical call on Audobon Acres Circle
Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Vidalia drive
Suspicious person on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Disturbance on North Commerce Street
Medical call on Traxler Road