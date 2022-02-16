March 23, 1941 – Feb. 10, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Doris Jean Matthews, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.

Mrs. Matthews, daughter of the late Percell, Sr. and Rosie Bee Madison Bethley was born in Monroe, LA and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. She was a retired Dietician for Concordia Parish Headstart.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Matthews; one daughter, Yulonda Matthews both of Ferriday; one son, Kirk Bethley and his wife, Eunice of Baton Rouge, LA; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a number of sisters, brothers and other relatives.

Mrs. Matthews is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Frederick Bethley.

Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

