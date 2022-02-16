Madeline Vance Jeansonne

Sept. 5, 1934 – Feb. 15, 2022

Madeline Jeansonne, known as, “Granny” to her beloved family, passed away on February 15, after a courageous five-year journey with Alzheimer’s. She crossed the threshold to heaven peacefully, surrounded by her family, and was greeted at the door by St. Peter who had a special seat for her already set aside. Soon after her arrival, she joined her late husband, Carl and they immediately began planning their next trip together.

Madeline was born in Cottonport, La on Sept. 5, 1934, and grew up in the small-town setting of rural Louisiana with her twin brother Mike. As life sometimes happens, she and her brother were raised by their grandmother, whom she referred to as Momma. She had a full, fun life that most country girls of that time did. She excelled in high school, at the Avoyelles Parish Trade School, was homecoming queen, and soon caught the eye of a lanky boy who lived across the bayou from her.

After a long courtship, they were married in July of 1954. They moved to New Orleans where Madeline worked as a secretary for GMAC while Carl Sr. was attending Pharmacy School at Loyola. Upon his graduation, they moved to Baton Rouge where Carl Sr. worked as a Pharmacist for several years until he accepted a position in the summer of 1964 with Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals based in Alexandria, La., where they moved to and continued raising their family. Madeline and Carl raised their five children in a warm, loving and very old-fashioned household, in the manner that some people these days call “tough love.”

All her children are so grateful to this day that they did so. Nothing meant more to her than her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and she worked behind the scenes on numerous occasions to help people who were down on their luck and in need of help. Madeline and Carl established a wide circle of friends, and had many wonderful dinners, tennis matches and trips all around the world as they enjoyed a full life together. They loved entertaining friends, cooking, and they were a great team together, especially on all the group trips to football games and seminar trips they organized. They thought nothing of hosting 50 people at the house for a function, even if it came up with little notice. Her culinary skills were legendary, especially her recipe for Crawfish Etouffee.

Madeline was never afraid to try new adventures, including attending college classes later in life, and marathon running in her 40’s, where she excelled in her age group. She was the main “Church Lady” for the Bishop of Alexandria, and the Cathedral for many years and she could always be counted on to get things done. Madeline always had a special place in her heart for new priests who were becoming ordained, and for group of Nuns from New Orleans who were flooded out from Katrina, whereby she coordinated a network of family and friends to assist the Nuns in settling into their new home.

She is survived by her children, Carl Jeansonne, Jr. (Fiancé, Michelle) Cindy Crotty (Robert), Benny Jeansonne (Amanda), Steve Jeansonne (Jennifer), and Sherrie Miller (Fiancé Paul); nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl A. Jeansonne Sr.; her mother, Virginia Vance, grandmother, Mamie Ducote, her twin brother, Mike Vance and her grandson, Bennett Jeansonne, Jr.

The family is so very grateful to the Staff at Brookdale Alexandria, STAT Home Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their tender, loving care given to Madeline and in providing her comfort during her final time on earth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. Jim Ferguson and Very Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Entombment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Kramer Funeral Home on Monday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the Kramer Chapel and will continue until 1 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robert Crotty Jr, Matthew Crotty, Adam Crotty, Steven Jeansonne, Jr., Ellis Jeansonne, David Miller, Mark Gibson and Paul LaFleur.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Manna House at Post Office Box 6011, Alexandria, LA 71307; or St. Francis Xavier Cathedral at 626 4th Street, Alexandria, LA 71301.

