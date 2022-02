Funeral services for Micheal Ensminger, 47, of Monterey, LA will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. There will be a private family interment. to leave an online condolence visitĀ www.youngsfh.com