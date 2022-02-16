Oct. 4, 1965 – Feb. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Paul Allen Brooks, 56, a resident of Oxford, Mississippi, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Gulfport, Mississippi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with a 1 p.m. visitation prior to Mass. Interment will be at Natchez City Cemetery.

Paul was born on Oct. 4, 1965, in Tulsa Oklahoma. He grew up in Natchez, Mississippi where he attended and graduated from Cathedral School. He was self-employed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Liberto Brooks and his grandparents, John and Mary Rose Liberto.

Survivors include his children, Blair Sullivan Brooks of Hattiesburg, MS and Paul Chase Brooks of Oxford, MS. He is also survived by his sister, Roberta (Cooper) Brooks Leach of Tuscaloosa, AL. Paul adored his family and friends and he will be missed by all who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral School Fund for Excellence, 701 Martin Luther King Drive, Natchez, Mississippi 39120.