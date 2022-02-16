Sept. 16, 1934 – Feb. 7, 2022

CROSBY – Funeral Services for Robert Leon Griffin, 87, of Crosby, MS, who died Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence in Crosby, MS, will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Crosby, MS with Pastor Jackson Reginald, officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Garden Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com