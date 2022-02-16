ROCK ON: Natchez Little Theatre begins 74th season with ‘School House Rocks Jr.’

NATCHEZ — Music lovers wouldn’t want to miss the opening act of Natchez Little Theatre’s 74th season, School House Rocks Jr., which shows this Thursday through Sunday at the theater at 319 Linton Avenue.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, through Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

The show is directed by Misty Tuccio, Leigh Ann Mason and junior assistant director Gianna Tuccio.

The cast of School House Rocks Jr. is made up of the following talented local performers: Avery Atkins as Tom; Reene Slover as George; Lynlee Kingsayfer as Dori; Adele Middleton as Joe; Amelie Harris as Shulie; Leah Tillman as Dina; Tatum Brumfield as Elvis/Janet soloist; Cameron Abney as Interplanet Janet; Jazzlyn Proby as the soloist for Melting Pot; and the ensemble, Julia Jex, Vivienne Gibson, Grant Gibson, Trent Robinson, Alexa Hardy, and Rowe Slover.

The show was originally adapted and produces for the stage by Theatre BAM from the series created by George Newall and Tom Yohe, based on an idea by David McCall. The original show was conceived and directed by Scott Ferguson with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, David Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe.

Call 601-442-2233 or email natchezlittletheatre@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.