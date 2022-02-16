Sept. 16, 1983 – Feb. 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sarah Ann Miller, 38, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Visitation at 1 p.m.) at Community Chapel with Brother Bo Swilley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Community Chapel from 5 until 8 p.m.

Ms. Miller was born Sept. 16, 1983, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Rhonda Dukes Bunch and the late Tim Miller.

She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved watching movies, supporting her siblings in their extracurricular activities, spending time with her beloved nieces and nephew, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tim Miller; her paternal grandparents, Pete and Nellie Miller; her maternal grandparents, Wallace “Buddy” Dukes and Grace Dukes Smith; second paternal grandparents, Louis and Margaret Harveston and a cousin, Jules Thomas.

Survivors include mother, Rhonda Bunch; step-father, Prentiss Harveston; siblings, Rachel Bunch, Harlie Harveston and Daulton Harveston (DaDa); two nieces, Trinity and Sawyer; one nephew, Bryden; one great aunt, Virginia “Aunt Boo” Dallalio (Vic); four aunts, Gerri Perry (Stanley), Terri Thomas (Dale), Mel Frith (Tim), Sandy Palmer (Lane); one uncle, Barry Harveston (Val); a number of cousins and loving friends. She is also survived by very special friends, Evelyn Whatley, Penny Moore, and Jayne Jackson, and her MeMe, Faye Allred.

Pallbearers will be Daulton Harveston, Sam Thomas, Micah Griffith, Daniel Holland, Joseph Baiamonte, and Jason Porter.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Thomas, Stanley Perry, Jay Sanders, Heath Graham, Jamie Perry, Frankie Baiamonte, Trippe Thomas, Maddox Thomas, Tucker Griffith, Austin Perry, Brooks Holder, Will Rouse, Johnny Brocato, and “The Boys”: Drake Cox, Grant Harveston, Cooper Atkins, Dane Novak, Lehman Novak, Austin Hoggatt, Logan Moore, Levi Beesley, Giles Lees, Douglas Smith, and Reagan Prather.

The family extends a special thanks to Jose Serio, NP and Natchez Family Medicine, Natchez Pathology, Merit Health Natchez ER, Louisiana Cardiology, Our Lady of the Lake and all of the doctors and nurses, and OLOL Physician Group Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.