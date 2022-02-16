July 16, 1964 – Feb. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Walter Jones, Jr., 58, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence in Natchez, MS, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, in Natchez, MS with Deacon George Minor, officiating.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem #2 under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

He was born July 16, 1964, the son of Luicille Jones Covington. He was a graduate of North Natchez High School.

Mr. Jones was a Baptist and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Walter Scudo Jones (Linzell)

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com