Jefferson County School District records its highest graduation rate ever at 96.1 percent, ranking fourth in state  

FAYETTE—According to a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education Thursday, Jefferson County School District achieved a graduation rate of 96.1 percent, the fourth-highest graduation rate of all public school systems in the state.

The state has a whole achieved its highest ever graduation rate this year, as did Jefferson County.

Jefferson County School District is ranked behind the Mississippi School for Math and Science and Mississippi School of the Arts, both with a graduation rate of 100 percent; Coffeeville School District with a graduation rate of 97 percent and Corinth School District and Petal School District, both with a graduation rate of 96.3 percent.

Jefferson County’s graduation rate increased from 89.9 percent the prior year to 96.1 percent, exceeding the state average of 88.4 percent. National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) will release the 2019-20 national graduation rate later this year.

Data from MDE shows Natchez Adams School District’s four-year graduation rate has also improved from 87.7 percent to 89.6 percent, keeping the district above the state average.

Neighboring Wilkinson County School District’s graduation rate also improved from 79.1 percent to 81.7 percent. Franklin County School District and Amite County School District fell into the bottom 10 in the state, Franklin with a graduation rate of 77.6 percent and Amite with a graduation rate 71.4 percent.

Amite’s graduation rate fell from 79.7 percent and Franklin’s has not changed.

Additionally, Jefferson County School District ranked third in the state for the highest graduation rates among students with disabilities at 85.7 percent. In contrast, an average of 59.9 percent of students with disabilities received a diploma across all Mississippi public schools.

“We are thrilled to know that our graduation rate is the fourth highest in the state, and we have the third-highest graduation rate for students with disabilities,” said Adrian Hammitte, superintendent of education in Jefferson County. “As the educational leader of our school district, I could not be prouder of the collaborative work taking place to ensure that every child graduates from Jefferson County School District. I continue to be proud of our team in the Special Services Department under the leadership of Dr. Cartrell Hammitte. Their commitment to our students with disabilities is unmatched and evident in our graduation rate. While we celebrate the increased graduation rate, we remain committed to getting 100 percent of our students across the stage.”

The statewide graduation rate was 74.5 percent in 2014 and has increased annually, according to MDE. The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve also, falling from 13.9 percent in 2014.

“Even when taking into account the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments, more Mississippi students are continuing the upward trend of staying in school and earning their diplomas,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “One of MDE’s goals is for every student to graduate from high school ready for college and career, and we will continue the essential work to support educators, families and students to achieve success.”

View the 2022 Graduation Rate Report at mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Accountability/2022.