Special velveted deer hunting season referred to Senate’s Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee

JACKSON — This week the Mississippi Senate referred house bill 1035, which would authorize the MDWFP to create a velvet hunting season in Mississippi, to the Senate’s Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee.

Currently, the bill states the season should start Sept. 10 and end Sept. 20 and it would require the commission to create a special permit for the Velvet season. A special velvet season should not be less than three consecutive days and longer than five consecutive days.

According to the bill, only bows or crossbows would be allowed during the season. The season would be open on private lands and Wildlife Management Areas deemed appropriate by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Legal bucks would be the only deer hunters could harvest in the velvet season.

Tennessee has a velvet hunting season in the last weekend of August.