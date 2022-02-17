Tornado Watch issued for Miss Lou until 6 p.m.

NATCHEZ — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado watch for the region that lasts until 6 p.m. tonight.

Parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas are included in the watch, including all of Adams County and Concordia Parish.

The Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road is open to anyone in need of shelter from the storm, said Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy.

Locally, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, tornadoes and quarter-size hail are possible, the weather service warns.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to last throughout the day today.

Mississippi counties included in the tornado watch are: Adams, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw Choctaw, Claiborne, Coahoma, Copiah, Desoto, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo

Louisiana parishes included are: Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll and Winn

Arkansas Counties included are:

Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Lee, Lincoln, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, St. Francis and Union

Tennessee counties included are:

Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, Shelby and Tipton